'Got Milk' Creator Releases Musical Romney-Bashing Ad

Jeff Goodby and Rich Silverstein, founders of Goodby Silverstein & Partners, joined up for an independent project in which “children of the future” sing a ditty about what the world would look like if Mitt Romney were elected president.



Namely, a land where “oil fills the sea,” “Big Bird is sacked,” “we haven’t killed all the polar bears / but it’s not for lack of trying,” and “sick people just die.” Thanks mum and dad!

Goodby is actually a registered, albeit disenfranchised, Republican, and his family isn’t too pleased with the spot.

“My brother wrote to me and said he was appalled,” he told Fast Company.

Although Goodby and Silverstein, who created the iconic “Got Milk” campaign, don’t name either candidate in the video, it lives on a site that clearly states its allegiance, “Re-electing President Obama is a momentous decision that will require every single voter.”

Watch the ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t Miss:

How Chanel tried to fix Brad Pitt’s horrendous ad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.