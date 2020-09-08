Watch Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neil sing a duet as they reunite on the set of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' 27 years after the original

Universal PicturesJeff Goldblum and Sam Neil star as Dr. Ian Malcolm and Dr. Alan Grant, respectively.
- Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neil recorded themselves singing a duet of the classic song “I Remember You” on the set of “Jurassic World: Dominion.”
- Goldblum, who played piano while the pair of them sang, said: “This apropos to our reunion,” while Sam Neil shared the video on his Twitter account.
- Goldblum and Neil are reuniting for “Jurassic World: Dominion” after starring as Dr. Ian Malcolm and Dr. Alan Grant back in 1993’s beloved “Jurassic Park.”
- Goldblum previously teased the new movie to Insider, telling us that the first scene he shot on the film was with Neil and fellow “Jurassic Park” star Laura Dern.
- Watch the full video below:
I Remember You #JeffGoldblum pic.twitter.com/gFAv6LGFH3
— Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) September 7, 2020
