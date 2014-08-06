Jeff Goldblum Photobombs The Best Wedding Picture Ever

Jeff Goldblum gave the best wedding gift of all time this weekend.

The 61-year-old actor attended the wedding of Pamela and Jesse Sargent in Toronto as the date of his fiancé Emilie Livingston

, who is a friend of the bride.

Goldblum happily obliged the bride and groom’s wedding day request and reprised his “Jurassic Park” role as Dr. Ian Malcolm for one epic photo.

“T-Rex chases bridal party… thank-god Dr. Ian Malcom was there to save the day!!” Pamela Sargent wrote on her Facebook page after the nuptials.

“What an amazing, unbelievable weekend! Thanks to everyone who came to celebrate with us, and thanks Jeff for being a good sport!” Pamela wrote next to the photo.

Photographer Adam Biesenthal is responsible for the awesome shot.

Of course, the Sargents weren’t the first couple to think of the wedding day dinosaur photo-op — but they are the only ones to get Jeff Goldblum.

Let’s take a closer look at that again:

Here’s what Goldblum looked like running away from a dinosaur in the 1993 movie:

