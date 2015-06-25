Here's how Jeff Goldblum thinks men should answer when women ask 'Do you like my outfit?'

Actor Jeff Goldlum was recently named to GQ’s list of the 20 Most Stylish Men Alive.

In an interview with the magazine about his personal style, the newly married actor was asked how he responds when a woman asks what you think of her outfit.

Here’s his advice for men everywhere:

“The traditional wisdom is of course to be positive. Because, even though I embrace truthfulness — I’d say I am a truth seeker, and truth teller, and person who’s devoted his life to authenticity (under imaginary circumstances and in real life, frankly; it’s an ideal toward which I aspire, and I’m a humble student of it) — I also feel that in human relations (when not under imaginary circumstances, especially), the way to skin the cat — and the way toward integrity, in fact — is not necessarily always to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth. If they really ask, and you have some kind of opinion that you think can be constructive, maybe then. But err on the side of restraint. Restraaaaaint. And say ‘Mm-mm-mm. Well, you look good in everything! Da-da da-da da-da. Et cetera et cetera.'”

You got that? “err on the side of restraint” and when in doubt, “You look good in everything!”

Read Goldblum’s full interview with GQ here.

