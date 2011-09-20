Jeff George Hasn't Taken A Snap In 10 Years But Thinks He Could Be The Colts' Quarterback

Ariel Sandler

Jeff George

AP

Jeff George turns 44 in December. But that hasn’t stopped him from lobbying for a shot behind centre with the Indianapolis Colts. The same team that drafted him with the No. 1 pick – 21 years ago.

The LA Times reported on Twitter that George said he could pick up the Colts offence “in a matter of days.”

Life without Peyton Manning hasn’t been kind to Indianapolis. But it seems unlikely the Colts organisation would show any interest in a man that hasn’t taken an NFL snap in 10 years.

