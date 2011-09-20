Jeff George Hasn't Taken A Snap In 10 Years But Thinks He Could Be The Colts' Quarterback

AP



Jeff George turns 44 in December. But that hasn’t stopped him from lobbying for a shot behind centre with the Indianapolis Colts. The same team that drafted him with the No. 1 pick – 21 years ago.

The LA Times reported on Twitter that George said he could pick up the Colts offence “in a matter of days.”

Life without Peyton Manning hasn’t been kind to Indianapolis. But it seems unlikely the Colts organisation would show any interest in a man that hasn’t taken an NFL snap in 10 years.

