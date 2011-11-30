Injuries Have Resigned The Houston Texans To Trying Out Old, Washed-Up Quarterbacks

Photo: AP

Houston definitely has a problem.Everything was rolling right along for the historically underachieving Texans – until the wheels fell off.



In a span of two weeks, they lost Matt Schaub and Matt Leinart, their first- and second-string quarterbacks, for the season.

Now the Texans are looking to turn back time for an answer at quarterback.

The Houston Chronicle reports Jeff Garcia and Jake Delhomme will work out for the team. They’ll sign one to compete with the recently-signed Kellen Clemens to back up rookie T.J. Yates.

Only problem: it’s 2011.

It’s been four years since Delhomme had anything resembling a quality season. It’s been three years since Garcia’s seen game action.

This has been an unfortunate break for the AFC South leaders.

If either option fails, we hear Daunte Culpepper, Marc Bulger, and Kelly Holcomb are available.

