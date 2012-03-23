Jeff Foxworthy Will Host A New Bible Game Show

Photo: Fox, Shutterstock.com

No, it’s not a joke. The Game Show Network has just signed “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader” Host and “Blue Collar” comedian Jeff Foxworthy to host their new game show that quizzes contestants on their Bible quotes and basic Testament trivia.



The players will compete on behalf of faith-based charities.

Good luck with the ratings on this one, GSN.

How many of you will watch? More importantly, how many of you can recite Bible versus from memory?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.