GOP SENATOR: It's 'Inevitable' That A Republican Presidential Candidate Will Support Gay Marriage

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said Sunday that he thought it was “inevitable” a future Republican presidential candidate would offer support for same-sex marriage.



“I think that’s inevitable. There will be one and he will receive bipartisan support — or she will. So I think that the answer is yes,” Flake said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

When host Chuck Todd asked Flake about his own views on gay marriage, Flake said those hadn’t changed. Republican Sen. Rob Portman made news earlier in March by becoming the first sitting Republican Senator to offer support for gay marriage.

“I can’t,” Flake said, when asked if he could ever imagine shifting his views. “I tell you, in the past I’ve supported repealing Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. I’ve supported the [Employment] Nondiscrimination Act. But I hold to the traditional definition of marriage.”

Watch the clip below, via NBC:

