Republican senator from a GOP stronghold says Donald Trump might lose in his state

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said Wednesday it’s “quite possible” Donald Trump will lose his state after a series of polls showed the race between the presumptive GOP nominee and Hillary Clinton as either extremely close or in the former secretary of state’s favour.

But Flake, in an interview with Business Insider, said it won’t impact fellow Arizona Sen. John McCain’s efforts at reelection in the traditionally deep-red state.

“I think it is possible that Trump can lose,” the Republican senator said. “I think that’s quite possible. But I don’t think that will trickle down on the McCain race. Sen. McCain has his own brand and has been attacked by Donald Trump. So I just don’t think that will effect the McCain race much.”

Clinton is leading Trump by half of a percentage point in Arizona, according to the RealClearPolitics average of several polls. The presumptive Democratic nominee was given a 53.9% chance to win the state in FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast, which was released Wednesday. The projection gave Trump a 45.7% chance of winning in November.

McCain has a 5.5% lead over his Democratic challenger, House Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. However, a recent poll from Public Policy Polling showed that McCain’s lead over Kirkpatrick had dwindled to just 2 points.

“If Donald Trump is at the top of the ticket, here in Arizona, with over 30 per cent of the vote being the Hispanic vote, no doubt that this may be the race of my life,” McCain said, according to a recording from a fundraiser obtained by Politico last month. “If you listen or watch Hispanic media in the state and in the country, you will see that it is all anti-Trump. The Hispanic community is roused and angry in a way that I’ve never seen in 30 years.”

Flake has been a frequent critic of Trump in recent months. He has not endorsed the Manhattan billionaire.

NOW WATCH: A new poll suggests this is the reason Trump is tanking



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.