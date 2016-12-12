Rams coach Jeff Fisher tied a suboptimal NFL record one week after announcing a contract extension

One week after it was announced that Los Angeles Rams head coach Jeff Fisher signed a contract extension with the Rams through 2018, he tied the NFL record most losses by a coach.

After the Rams lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 42-14, on Sunday, Fisher now has 165 losses on his career, tied with Dan Reeves for the most in NFL history.

Furthermore, the loss secured a fifth straight losing season for Fisher and the Rams, who are now 4-9. With games still to play against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Arizona Cardinals, it seems possible that Fisher could set the record before the season is over.

Though Fisher said he signed his contract extension prior to the start of the season, it doesn’t guarantee he will be back next year, particularly after another year of mediocrity. However, if he does return, he will be just the third coach in NFL history to return for a sixth season after five straight losing seasons, according to SB Nation.

Fisher was mocked before the season for saying in HBO’s “Hard Knocks” that the Rams will not be going 7-9 this season. At this point, 7-9 would be a somewhat successful season for this year’s Rams.

