Rams Coach Didn't Tell His Players He Was Using Them To Taunt The Redskins On The RGIII Trade

In a not-so-subtle taunt, St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher sent out six players his team acquired as a result of the 2012 Robert Griffin III trade to call the coin toss before Sunday’s Rams-Redskins game.

The Rams traded the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft to Washington for three first-round picks and one second-round pick. They turned those four picks into eight players, six of whom were on the field in Week 14’s 24-0 win by the Rams.

The trade has gone as badly as it could have gone for the Redskins, with Griffin getting benched in two straight seasons and the franchise more or less eating itself. The Rams — while not exactly dominating in recent years — got the better of the trade, so Fisher used the coin toss Sunday to declare victory.

Interestingly, Fisher was the only one who knew about this plan.

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the players involved didn’t know what was going on until after the game.

Wide receiver Stedman Bailey, the 92nd pick in the 2013 draft, told Thomas he loved it when he realised what was happening:

“I didn’t know that was the statement that was made. Now that you’re telling me, that makes a lot of sense. I’m glad Coach Fisher did that.” “We just kinda looked at each other like, ‘OK, maybe these are the guys that have been playing good lately.’ We weren’t really sure.'”

Bailey, Michael Brockers, Greg Robinson, Janoris Jenkins, Zac Stacy, and Alec Ogletree were the six players who went out for the coin toss.

The Redskins clearly didn’t know what was going on either. They posted a Vine of the coin toss on Twitter:





