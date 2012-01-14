Jeff Fisher Is The New Head Coach Of The St. Louis Rams

Photo: AP

Former longtime Tennessee Oilers/Titans head coach Jeff Fisher will be the St. Louis Rams new head coach, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.His decision comes after going back and forth between the Rams and Miami Dolphins for a few days.



Schefter also reports that as of Friday afternoon, when the story broke, Fisher and the Rams had yet to discuss any specifics regarding money or length of contract.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.