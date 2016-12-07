Jeff Fisher's latest contract extends one of the more bizarre NFL coaching careers

The Los Angeles Rams announced a contract extension for head coach Jeff Fisher this week. The new deal goes through the 2018 season and extends what has already been one of the stranger NFL coaching careers.

When the Rams lost to the Patriots this past weekend, it was the 164th loss of Fisher’s career, leaving him one loss short of Dan Reeves’ all-time record. While career losses is typically more of a sign of longevity than coaching acumen, Fisher is unusual in that he has been able to amass such a long NFL coaching career without winning any championships.

Here are the 20 NFL coaches with the most career losses. Among the top 12, Fisher is one of only three without a Super Bowl or NFL Championship (pre-Super Bowl). The others without a championship include Dan Reeves, who took his teams to the Super Bowl four times, and Chuck Knox, who took his teams to the playoffs 11 times in 22 years. Fisher has been to the playoffs six times in 22 years and led just one team to a Super Bowl.

Fisher is also unique in the NFL for having such a long career and such a mediocre winning percentage.

Here is a look at the 20 coaches with the most games as an NFL head coach. Only seven coaches have coached in more NFL games than Fisher (338). The seven coaches with more career games have combined for 24 championships. Meanwhile, only one of the 20 longest-tenured coaches had a worse career winning percentage than Fisher’s .513, and that coach, Weeb Ewbank, won three NFL championships.

