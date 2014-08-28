Rams Coach Blasts ESPN Over Report On Michael Sam's Showering Habits

St. Louis Rams head coach Jeff Fisher has responded to ESPN’s controversial report that discussed the showering habits of Michael Sam.

To say Fisher is not happy might be an understatement.

In comments made to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Fisher called the ESPN report “unethical” and “very, very unprofessional.”

Among Fisher’s accusations leveled against ESPN reporter Josina Anderson, who did the story for “SportsCenter:”

She manufactured the story — “Obviously she came in, in all likelihood to see if there was gonna be a roster move at the 75 cutdown as it relates to Mike Sam. That didn’t happen. But she needed to do something, and it’s my understanding that she manufactured this story.”

— “Obviously she came in, in all likelihood to see if there was gonna be a roster move at the 75 cutdown as it relates to Mike Sam. That didn’t happen. But she needed to do something, and it’s my understanding that she manufactured this story.” She violated the team’s media policy — “We have a media policy, and we’re very flexible. We have open practices. Players are available. We have open locker rooms … She was out of line because she went and contacted several players on their personal time.”

— “We have a media policy, and we’re very flexible. We have open practices. Players are available. We have open locker rooms … She was out of line because she went and contacted several players on their personal time.” She misled the players she interviewed — “[She] misled them with questions and then put this piece together.”

Fisher then leveled the most personal accusation, suggesting that Anderson just didn’t know any better.

“I’m disappointed for Mike,” Fisher told the Post-Dispatch. “I’m disappointed for the players who she put in this position, and mostly I’m disappointed for her because she felt what she was doing was right, and it wasn’t right.”

Fisher did say he appreciated ESPN’s statement of regret following the report and added that ESPN president John Skipper personally reached out to apologise to the team.

Here’s the ESPN report:

