Olympic Sprinter Signs With The New England Patriots A Week After Winning A Silver Medal

Olympic silver medalist sprinter (4×100 relay) Jeff Demps has signed a contract with the New England Patriots, according to Ian Rappaport of NFL Network.A number of teams (Jets, Buccaneers, etc.) had reportedly shown interest in Demps, a former University of Florida running back who was a big part of the Gators’ 2008 national championship.



Demps went undrafted in this past April’s NFL Draft after deciding to focus on the Olympics instead of his football career.

