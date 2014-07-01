This Top Investor Reveals What He's Learned Over The Last 10 Years



Jeff Clavier, founder and managing partner at SoftTech VC, has closed a deal or two in the 10 years since he started the firm.

He was named one of Forbes’ most active angel investors last year, and SoftTech has backed success stories like Mint, Milo, and Eventbrite. SoftTech also just opened a San Francisco office and raised a $US85 million investment fund.

Luckily for all of us, Clavier was willing to share his wisdom from the last decade at the Pre-Money Conference and let us republish his deck here.

