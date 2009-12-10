Patrick Byrne's DeepCapture Is Keeping A Database Of Unfriendly Journalists And Their Facebook Friends

This is amazing and disturbing though not at all surprising.



Patrick Byrne, the CEO of Overstock.com (OSTK), has always had it out for journalists who don’t buy into his theories about the naked short-selling cabal.

But, Barry Ritholtz has discovered the most ridiculous thing yet. His site DeepCapture.com — which is ground zero for the naked short selling fringe — has a public database of all the journalists he despises AND THEIR FACEBOOK friends.

Since it’s all public on the internet, I’ll just post a chunk here, to show what I mean.

Joe Weisenthal,Abby Blake (Wesleyan)

Joe Weisenthal,Abigail Krasner Balbale (Harvard)

Joe Weisenthal,”Abigail Martin (East Bay, CA)”

Joe Weisenthal,”Adam Haggerty (Raleigh / Durham, NC)”

Joe Weisenthal,”Adam Hirsch (New York, NY)”

Pretty unbelievable eh?

John Carney, Henry Blodget, and many, many others are on there as well. So if you’re friends with any of them, you’re now officially being watched by Patrick Byrne and crew. Sorry!

