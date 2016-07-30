Jeff Bridges says he's all in for starring in a 'Big Lebowski' sequel: 'It's a great idea'

Since “The Big Lebowski” became a cult hit and one of the most quotable movies for a generation, people have naturally wondered if there will ever be a sequel.

The writers/directors behind the 1998 comedy classic, Joel and Ethan Coen, aren’t the type to make a sequel. But that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t pass the reins to a worthy filmmaker.

The brothers did just that when Noah Hawley wanted to make their movie “Fargo” into a TV series (the Coen brothers are executive producers but have little creative input on the FX show), and the same goes for actor John Turturro’s interest in making a spiritual sequel to “Lebwoski,” focusing on his character in the movie, Jesus.

Turturro has been trying to get the project off the ground for years and recently told The Hollywood Reporter that though the project is in “a very complicated legal situation” that he can’t get into, the project isn’t dead.

If the project does go forward, according to Turturro, the Coens won’t direct, but it would “be something they would support with me.”

Business Insider brought up the latest news about a “Lebowski” sequel to The Dude himself, Jeff Bridges, while he was doing press for his next movie, “Hell or High Water” (opening August 12).

“I’ve heard that for years, John saying that,” Bridges told Business Insider. “I think it’s a great idea.”

And would he reprise his iconic role if called upon?

“Yeah, it might be fun playing a little cameo as The Dude.”

But Bridges has his own idea for a sequel.

“I’m hoping they make a little Lebowski [sequel] because it’s all set up,” he said. “I impregnated Maude [Julianne Moore]. As The Stranger [Sam Elliott] says, ‘There’s a little Lebowski on the way,’ you know?”

So whether it’s a sequel about Jesus or the Lebowski offspring, it’s good to know that Bridges is up for whatever — assuming whatever actually happens. The Dude always does abide.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.