Jeff Bezos's Salary Is Only $14,000 More Than The Average Facebook Intern's

Flickr/Greg SchechterInterns.Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s salary is $81,840, according to Bloomberg.



That’s only ~$14,000 more than the average, annualized salary of a Faceobook intern.

Those folks make $67,000, according to a recent Glassdoor study.

Obviousy, Bezos owns a lot more stock.

Bloomberg:

As Amazon’s founder, Bezos owns almost 87 million shares, or about a 19 per cent stake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock surged 45 per cent in 2012, and that stake is currently worth about $23.5 billion. Bezos is the world’s 20th-richest person, with a fortune of $25 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

