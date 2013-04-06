JEFF BEZOS'S INVESTMENT IN BUSINESS INSIDER -- The Boring Official Announcement

As you may have heard by now, Jeff Bezos has invested in Business Insider.
My plan was to issue a carefully scrubbed boring official announcement to tell you about this in an hour or so.
Alas, the excellent journalists at Bloomberg scooped us.
And then my internal memo got leaked.
So, now, it’s ancient history.
But it’s also awesome!
In case you’re interested, here’s the official announcement:
Jeff Bezos Is Investing In Business Insider!
I have some exciting news.
Obviously, at Business Insider, we write about Amazon occasionally, along with some of Jeff’s other ventures (rockets, rocket engines, and other cool stuff.) In the future, our articles on these topics will disclose that Jeff is an investor in the company.
Thank you for your support of Business Insider over the years. Our goal is still to become the world’s biggest and best digital business publication, and we will keep striving to move closer to that goal every day.
Please continue to send me your suggestions and feedback. I can’t always respond, but I read them all.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.