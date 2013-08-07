Jeff Bezos Agrees To Pay All Post Employees The Same Salary (Or More) For One Year

Screenshot The two most famous Washington Post reporters. Sort of.

Here’s a small detail in the contract for Jeff Bezos buying the Washington Post that should make Post employees feel good for the next twelve months.

Bezos promises not to cut anyone’s pay or bonuses, and makes it sound like there won’t be job cuts for the next year.

After that, however, it’s anyone’s guess…

Here’s the exact language. Embedded below is the full contract.

(viii) The Purchaser shall maintain for a period of one year following the Closing, (A) base salaries that are no less favourable for each Post Employee than those in effect as of the Closing, (B) for 2014, annual bonus opportunities that are comparable for each Post Employee to those in effect under the 2013 Bonus Arrangements, (C) severance benefits that are no less favourable for each Post Employee than those in effect as of the Closing under the Seller’s generally applicable severance policy as disclosed to the Purchaser, (D) welfare benefits (excluding severance) that are no less favourable in the aggregate than those in effect as of the Closing for Post Employees considered as a group, and (E) the Post Pension Plan and the Post SERP benefits at the level in effect as of the Closing, in each case excluding Post Employees covered by any Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Purchaser shall recognise the pre- Closing service of the Post Employees with the Seller for purposes of eligibility and vesting, and in connection with any severance or paid time off program, the Post Pension Plan and the Post SERP, benefit accrual purposes. The Purchaser shall waive any pre-existing condition limitations or actively at work requirements for purposes of all welfare plans of the Purchaser in which the Post Employees shall participate, and shall recognise all co-payments, deductibles and similar expenses incurred by each Post Employee (and eligible dependents) during the calendar year in which the Closing occurs under a Seller benefit plan, in each case under a comparable plan of the Purchaser. The Seller shall cooperate with the Purchaser to provide such information and documents relating to Post Employees on employment and benefits matters, including material trade union, employee representative or Collective Bargaining Agreements or material individual or collective grievances in the period prior to the Closing. Nothing in this Letter Agreement shall, and nothing in the Transaction Documents will, confer any rights to any Post Employee or any other third party.

Jeff Bezos contract to buy the Washington Post

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

