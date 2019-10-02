Jeff Bezos attended a vigil at the Saudi consulate where Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi was murdered one year ago

Twitter/YusufErim Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos arrives at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Wednesday for a vigil marking one year since the writer was murdered there.

Jeff Bezos attended a vigil outside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, for murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Wednesday.

Bezos is the owner of the Washington Post newspaper, where Khashoggi wrote columns criticising crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Khashoggi was murdered by a Saudi hit squad after he entered the consulate on October 2, 2018.

Bezos has never openly commented on Khashoggi’s death.

Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post, attended a vigil at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Wednesday for its murdered journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, was murdered on October 2, 2018, by Saudi agents after he entered the consulate to collect marriage paperwork.

Bezos, filmed by political analyst and journalist Yusuf Erim, was seen exiting a black car and entering the site, which has been sold on and is no longer a Saudi consulate.

Khashoggi wrote articles criticising the Saudi crown prince, which were published by the Washington Post, which Bezos bought in 2014 for $US250 million.

Bezos, who also owns Amazon, has never publicly commented on the murder.

The Saudi foreign ministry “secretly and quickly” sold the consulate at a cut price in September, Turkish broadcaster HaberTurk reported.

The Jamal Khashoggi Memorial Event started at 1:14 p.m. (5:14 a.m. ET) on Wednesday – the exact time Khashoggi went inside.

