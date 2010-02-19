SEC STALKER: Jeff Bezos Unloads 2 Million Amazon Shares Worth $235 Million

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos unloaded 2.3 million shares of Amazon stock between February 16 and 17, worth a total of $235 million, according to an SEC Filing.



There’s no explanation in the filing about why Jeff decided to sell his shares, nor is there on Amazon’s site.

Eric Engleman at TechFlash speculates that Jeff has been more interested in his space project Blue Origin, so that might be where the money is going.

Jeff still owns 92,158,027 shares of the company.

