The 'Two Pizza Rule' Is Jeff Bezos' Secret To Productive Meetings

The more people there are, the less productive most meetings will be.

The idea is that most attendees will end up agreeing with each other instead of voicing their own opinions and own ideas.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has a solution for this problem. He calls it the “two pizza rule”: Never have a meeting where two pizzas couldn’t feed the entire group.

In fact, Bezos advises to only have meetings when absolutely necessary.

“[Bezos] wanted a decentralized, even disorganized company where independent ideas would prevail over groupthink,” writes Richard Brandt at The Wall Street Journal.

In The WSJ profile, Brandt interviews a former Amazon executive who recalls Bezos saying “communication is terrible!” during an offsite retreat.

