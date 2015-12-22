Jeff Bezos trolled SpaceX's historic landing in a tweet

Aeorospace company SpaceX made history Monday by successfully landing an orbital rocket after launching it into space.

As soon as the Falcon 9 rocket’s first-stage booster landed upright in Cape Canaveral, praises for Space X and its founder Elon Musk began pouring in from around the world.

However, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos — whose private aerospace company Blue Origin landed a smaller, suborital rocket in November, couldn’t resist a subtle jab in his congratulatory tweet, reminding the world who helped pave the way.

Congrats @SpaceX on landing Falcon’s suborbital booster stage. Welcome to the club!

— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 22, 2015

Of course, there are major differences between the two aeronautical feats. Bezos’s single-stage rocket was easier to fly and less powerful than Musk’s, and was bound by the 62-mile-high limit of suborbital space.

Meanwhile, with more speed and thrust, orbital rockets can deliver payloads into orbits ranging from thousands to tens of thousands of miles above Earth’s surface.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

