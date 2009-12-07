Jeff Bezos: The Nook's Book Lending Feature Is A Joke

Barnes & Noble’s Nook lets users lend e-books between fellow Nook users, unlike the Kindle. Sounds like a pretty cool feature to us.



To Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO, it’s small potatoes. Speaking with Deborah Solomon at the New York Times Magazine, he says,

“The current thing being talked about is extremely limited. You can lend to one friend. One time. You can’t pick two friends, not even serially, so once you’ve loaned one book to one friend, that’s it…It is ‘Sopie’s Choice’.”

We suppose that’s a fair critique, but lending once is better than not lending at all. Maybe this means down the road we can expect Kindles to have multiple lending options.

Also of note in the interview, Bezos said, “For every 100 copies of a physical book we sell, where we have the Kindle edition, we will sell 48 copies of the Kindle edition.”

Sounds like a good thing, until you realise Amazon is losing its shirt on e-book sales.

There’s more good stuff in the interview, including what Bezos does with a Kindle in the tub. Click to read the whole thing →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.