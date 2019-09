Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos went on Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show last night to talk about the Kindle 2.



And we don’t think Jeff sold Jon on the device.

Jon: How much is this?

Jeff: $359

Jon: Whoa. Now that’s a lot. Is that going to come down? That’s got to come down. Why is it so much?



