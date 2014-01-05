Jeff Bezos Was Airlifted From Galapagos For Emergency Kidney Stone Surgery

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos underwent emergency treatment on New Year’s Day for kidney stones after being airlifted from the Galápagos by anEcuadorian navy helicopter, CNBC is reporting.

The billionaire entrepreneur, in the region on a cruise ship, was later flown to the U.S. for treatment, CNBC reported, citing local media sources.

From Galápagos Digital:

Ecuadorian newspapers and blogs, including El Universo and El Comercio reported that Bezos was flown by navy helicopter from Academy Bay in Santa Cruz Island to his private jet on Baltra Island. The Captain of the helicopter, Juan Ibarra, is quoted by El Comercio as saying that Bezos was aboard a cruise ship vacationing on the islands.

A statement from the Ecuadorian Navy confirmed Bezos’ rescue, which involved a helicopter taking him to his private jet stationed on Baltra Island, according to KTIC.

When asked for comment, Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener responded via email, writing, “I sent Jeff your note and here’s what he sent back: ‘Galapagos: five stars. Kidney stones: zero stars.'”

In addition to leading Amazon as CEO, Bezos recently purchased The Washington Post newspaper, and is also the founder of Blue Origin, a space exploration startup.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

