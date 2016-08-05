Jeff Bezos just sold a boatload of Amazon stock

Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images.

Jeff Bezos just got a nice payday.

In his most valuable stock sale ever, the Amazon founder and CEO sold about 1 million shares of his company this week. That’s more than $US755 million worth of stock.

The sale itself is routine — Bezos sells a huge number of shares every year on a predetermined schedule — but the sheer bounty is pretty extraordinary.

Amazon just posted its third straight record-breaking earnings and the stock is up almost 44% since his last big sale (via Yahoo Finance).

What will Bezos do with his new riches?

Who knows. Maybe he’ll invest some in his rocket company. Or his underground clock. Or The Washington Post. Or charity. Bezos has a lot of interests.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider, BI Australia’s US-based partner, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.