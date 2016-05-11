Jeff Bezos just made $US18 billion in 3 months

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has had a nice three months.

On February 9, three months ago, Amazon’s stock was trading at around $US482 a share.

On Tuesday, it finished at an all-time high of $US703.07.

That’s a nice increase for Amazon investors, and for the company itself, which now boasts a market cap of roughly $US332 billion.

But the biggest winner is undoubtedly Bezos, the company’s founder, who owns 17.6% of the e-commerce company.

That stake is now worth a whopping $58 billion. Three months ago, it was worth around $US40 billion.

So to recap, Bezos’ personal stake in Amazon — on paper — has increased by $US18 billion in just three months.

That’s a bump of roughly $US200 million every day, or $US8.3 million an hour.

Any questions?

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

