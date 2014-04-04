Jeff Bezos Is Speaking At IGNITION!

We’re rolling out our first big gun for IGNITION: Future of Digital, Business Insider’s flagship event on December 1-3, and it’s a huge one: Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.

If there’s a corner of the digital landscape Bezos and Amazon haven’t touched, we don’t know it. E-commerce, for sure: Amazon sells more than the next dozen competitors combined. A big chunk of that is digital books, music, and media of all kinds–along with streaming movies and original TV shows. Amazon Web Services continues to reinvent the cloud. Amazon’s ad revenues are closing in on $US1 billion a year. Last fall, Bezos splashed out $US250 million to buy the Washington Post. And for good measure this week, he went after the biggest media game of all–television. Say hello to Amazon Fire TV.

Chances to see Bezos in a wide-ranging conversation are rarer than with anyone else in the digital world today. He’s a busy guy. We are very grateful he’s joining us.

Jeff Bezos live on-stage with BI Editor-In-Chief Henry Blodget is one great reason to head over now to the IGNITION 2014 web site and take advantage of extra early-bird pricing. We’ll be rolling out the rest of the lineup over the next eight months, assembling a unique array of New York stars with the biggest names of Silicon Valley and beyond. Look forward to seeing you there.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

