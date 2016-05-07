Jeff Bezos just made a whopping $671 million in his biggest Amazon stock sale ever

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold about a million shares of Amazon, around 1% of his stake, and netted $671 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission spotted by Fortune.

This is the biggest sale Bezos has ever made of the stock. He sold $534 million of shares last August, according to GeekWire.

After the sale, Bezos owns 81.91 million shares (~17% of Amazon).

This sale comes after Amazon reported a stellar first quarter last week. The company had a huge beat across the board, and the stock shot up 12% in after-hours trading. Amazon grew

profitability, its Amazon Web Services arm, and its international business. And Wall Street loved it, as evidenced by gushing analysts notes in the aftermath.

Here is a chart of how Amazon fared in its latest earnings compared to other high-profile tech firms:

Additional reporting by Eugene Kim.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

