The 12 Essential Books On Jeff Bezos' Reading List

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, despite contributing to the
destruction of the physical bookstore, is a man intensely interested in and
passionate about books and reading.
In the appendix of Brad Stone’s new book about Amazon, “The Everything Store,” there’s a list of books called “Jeff’s Reading List,” highlighted by Shane Parrish at Farnam Street.
“Books have nurtured Amazon since its creation and shaped its culture and strategy,” Stone writes. “Here are a dozen books widely read by executives and employees that are integral to understanding the company.”
The list is not just weighty business tomes, though classics like “The Innovator’s Dilemma” are there, but includes novels and biographies as well. They help explain some of Bezos’ core management philosophies, like “two pizza teams,” the Amazon maxim that no team be larger than the number of people that can share two pizzas. It also includes books that helped inspire the creation of Amazon Web Services, the company’s highly lucrative cloud business, and the Kindle.
It’s an amazing way to get into the mind of Jeff Bezos.
We’ve listed the books here, along with Stone’s explanation of why each made the list.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
'Jeff Bezos' favourite novel, about a butler who wistfully recalls his career in service during wartime Great Britain. Bezos has said he learns more from novels than nonfiction,' Stone writes.
Find 'The Remains of the Day' here.
Source: 'The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon'
'In his autobiography, Walmart's founder expounds on the principles of discount retailing and discusses his core values of frugality and a bias for action -- a willingness to try a lot of things and make many mistakes. Bezos included both in Amazon's corporate values,' Stone writes.
Find 'Made in America' here.
Source: 'The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon'
'A collection of memos to employees by the chairman of the now defunct investment bank Bear Stearns. In his memos, Greenberg is constantly restating the bank's core values, especially modesty and frugality. His repetition of wisdom from a fictional philosopher presages Amazon's annual recycling of its original 1997 letter to shareholders,' Stone writes.
Find 'Memos from the Chairman' here.
Source: 'The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon'
'An influential computer scientist makes the counter-intuitive argument that small groups of engineers are more effective than larger ones at handling complex software projects. The book lays out the theory behind Amazon's two pizza teams,' Stone writes.
Find 'The Mythical Man-Month' here.
Source: 'The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon'
'The famous management book about why certain companies succeed over time. A core ideology guides these firms, and only those employees who embrace the central mission flourish; others are 'expunged like a virus' from the companies,' Stone writes.
Find 'Built to Last' here.
Source: 'The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon'
'Collins briefed Amazon executives on his seminal management book before its publication. Companies must confront the brutal facts of their business, find out what they are uniquely good at, and master their fly wheel, in which each part of the business reinforces and accelerates the other parts,' Stone writes.
Find 'Good to Great' here.
Source: 'The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon'
'A video-game designer argues that intelligent systems can be created from the bottom up if one devises a set of primitive building blocks. The book was influential in the creation of Amazon Web Services, or AWS, the service that popularised the notion of the cloud,' Stone writes
Find 'Creation: Life and How to Make It' here.
Source: 'The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon'
'An enormously influential business book whose principles Amazon acted on and that facilitated the creation of the Kindle and AWS. Some companies are reluctant to embrace disruptive technology because it might alienate customers and undermine their core business, but Christensen argues that ignoring potential disruption is even costlier,' Stone writes.
Find 'The Innovator's Dilemma' here.
Source: 'The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon'
'An exposition of the science of manufacturing written in the guise of the novel, the book encourages companies to identify the biggest constraints in their operations and then structure their organisations to get the most out of those constraints. The Goal was a bible for Jeff Wilke and the team that fixed Amazon's fulfillment network,' Stone writes.
Find 'The Goal' here.
Source: 'The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon'
'The production philosophy pioneered by Toyota calls for a focus on those activities that create value for the customer and the systematic eradication of everything else,' Stone writes.
Find 'Lean Thinking' here.
Source: 'The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon'
'A guide to using data to measure everything from customer satisfaction to the effectiveness of marketing. Amazon employees must support all assertions with data, and if the data has a weakness, they must point it out or their colleagues will do it for them,' Stone writes.
Find 'Data-Driven Marketing' here.
Source: 'The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon'
'The scholar argues that people are wired to see patterns in chaos while remaining blind to unpredictable events, with massive consequences. Experimentation and empiricism trumps the easy and obvious narrative,' Stone writes.
Find 'The Black Swan' here.
Source: 'The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon'
