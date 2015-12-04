Jeff Bezos just posted this video of 'what 400 very happy rocket scientists look like' after successfully landing their spacecraft

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is continuing his victory lap around the private spaceflight industry with a new video, showing “400 very happy rocket scientists” in the wake of Blue Origin’s historic landing test in late November.

Blue Origin, the spaceflight company owned by billionaire Bezos, is trying to revolutionise the field with reusable spacecraft that can safely land and be used again. This was the first successful test.

In November, Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk got into a little Twitter spat over the landing, with Musk claiming that his company is still far ahead.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

