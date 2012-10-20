Jeff Bezos: People Who Are Right Are People That Change Their Mind A Lot

Good perspective from Jeff Bezos who was speaking with Chicago tech company 37 Signals:



He said people who were right a lot of the time were people who often changed their minds. He doesn’t think consistency of thought is a particularly positive trait. It’s perfectly healthy — encouraged, even — to have an idea tomorrow that contradicted your idea today.

He’s observed that the smartest people are constantly revising their understanding, reconsidering a problem they thought they’d already solved. They’re open to new points of view, new information, new ideas, contradictions, and challenges to their own way of thinking.

There's more, head over to 37 Signals to read the rest >

