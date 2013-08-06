JEFF BEZOS ON BUYING THE WASHINGTON POST: I Don't Have A Plan

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos just shocked the world by paying $US250 million for the Washington Post.

What is a tech entrepreneur going to do with a newspaper? Bezos doesn’t know!

In an interview with the Post, he said, “I don’t want to imply that I have a worked-out plan … This will be uncharted terrain and it will require experimentation.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.