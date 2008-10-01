Jeff Bezos, Marc Benioff Invest In Doctor Reservation Service ZocDoc (AMZN, CRM)

Yet more funding for Tribeca-based ZocDoc, the opentable-for-doctors service that lets you make medical appointments via the Web: Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos and Salesforce.com (CRM) founder Marc Benioff are investing around $3 million in the startup in new contributions to the company’s Series A.



ZocDoc isn’t disclosing the total amount they’ve raised, but CEO Cyrus Massoumi tells SAI the new funding is “in the ballpark” of Zocdoc’s $3 million Series A, led by Sun Microsystems co-founder Vinod Khosla in August.

“We’re looking for wealthy individuals to invest and not just institutional money,” Massoumi said. Looks like he found the right man in Bezos, whose recent investments include gaming company Kongregate, Facebook app company Social Gaming Network, and maybe software company Aviary.

