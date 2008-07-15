Jeff Bezos Makes Yet Another Angel Investment: Social Gaming Network

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has invested an undisclosed amount of money in Social Gaming Network, a leading game developer on Facebook and other social networks. Bezos did the deal through Bezos Expeditions, his personal investment vehicle.



Amazon (AMZN) has been making plenty of VC/angel investments, like the stake the company took last year in music startup Amie Street. But Bezos himself like is an active investor in digital startups. This is the second social gaming company he has invested in this year; in April, he pumped $3 million into Kongregate. And he’s also funded Twitter, mobile location-based application Whrrl, and slideshow app Animoto in the last couple of months. Probably not a coinicidence: Bezos sold $135 million worth of AMZN this winter.

SGN got a $15 million Series A round in May, led by Greylock Partners and Founders Fund. That round is apparently separate from Bezos’ investment. The company says they have 1.1 million daily active users across Facebook, MySpace and Bebo.

