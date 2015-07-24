Jeff Bezos just made about $7 billion personally off of Amazon's stock jump

Andrew Kelly/ReutersAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Amazon’s stock is up nearly 18% after hours after the company reported a surprise profit for the second quarter.
The stock spike sent CEO Jeff Bezos’ personal net worth soaring by about $US7 billion.
Bezos owns 83,921,121 Amazon shares, according to CNBC.
His net worth is now estimated at $US50 billion.
Amazon reported a net income of $US92 million, or 19 cents a share. Analysts were expecting the ecommerce giant to post a loss of 14 cents a share. At this time last year, Amazon lost 27 cents per share.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
