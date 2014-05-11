Jeff Bezos Gave A Rare Speech To A Bunch Of Elementary School Kids

Jeff Bezos is the founder and CEO of Amazon, but that’s not his only job.

Bezos is also a father.

In an incredibly rare speaking engagement, Bezos went to the school of one of his children to give a speech called “Dream Big” to a group of kids in kindergarten through eighth grade, reports The New York Times.

Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff attended the lecture because one of his children also goes to the school, and he live-tweeted the presentation.

Bezos talked about passion, innovation, and even Amazon’s drones.

Here are some of Rascoff’s tweets:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

