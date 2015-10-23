Jeff Bezos just became the third-richest person in America

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just became the third-richest person in the United States.

Amazon’s Q3 earnings report was an overall beat, with shares up almost 11% in after-hours trading, nearly double where the company was last year.

As a result, Bezos has added $US5 billion to his personal wealth, making his net worth more than $US55 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The only two Americans richer than Bezos now are Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

It also makes Bezos the fifth-richest person in the world. For reference, Bezos was #20 on the Bloomberg Billionaires’ List at the beginning of the year.

Amazon, a company known for growing its business at a loss, has now had two consecutive quarters with a profit. In the second quarter, Amazon reported net income of $US92 million, or an EPS of $US0.19.

Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud-computing branch, has also become massively important for Amazon. This quarter, AWS had an operating income of $US521 million. That’s almost the same as the $US528 million operating income Amazon generated in its North American retail business this quarter.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

