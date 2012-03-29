Jeff Bezos Is Trying To Recover The Rocket Engines Used On The First Moon Flight

Those things are huge.

Photo: NASA via Bezos Expeditions

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a thing for space and big crazy projects: he invested in a company called Blue Origin, which is trying to commercialize space travel, and is also working to build a gigantic clock that will last for 10,000 years.Now, he’s located the engines used on mankind’s first trip to the moon. They’re stuck on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, and he wants to bring them up to the surface.



Why? Because, as he wrote on his Bezos Expeditions blog today, the Apollo 11 project was one of the things that spurred his interest in technology.

“NASA is one of the few institutions I know that can inspire five-year-olds. It sure inspired me, and with this endeavour, maybe we can inspire a few more youth to invent and explore.”

He notes that the project will be privately funded, and that the engine still belongs to NASA, but he hopes NASA will share it with the Museum of Flight in Seattle.

