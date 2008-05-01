Jeff Bezos Invests $3 Million In Gaming Company Kongregate

Jeff Bezos has pumped $3 million into social gaming Web called Kongregate, which the company will use to develop display advertising for its 4,000 games. This is via Bezos’ personal investment vehicle, Bezos Expeditions.



The Amazon (AMZN) founder has spread his some of his $4.4 billion (or so) in several different companies: 37Signals (Web-based business applications), MFG.com (online marketplace), and Linden Lab (Second Life), among others. He also started BlueOrigin, his own space exploration company that’s trying to bring spaceflight to the masses.

