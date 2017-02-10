Jeff Bezos says he dances into the office if he gets to work on the Echo, and has one in every room of his house -- including bathrooms

Amazon’s Echo speaker, and its digital assistant Alexa, have been a runaway hit with the public — but even more so with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

In a new interview with Billboard, Bezos said that he will “dance into work if I have Echo and Alexa meetings on my schedule that day,” and revealed that at his house, every single room has its own Echo.

Here’s how Bezos described his Echo situation:

“I have slowly but relentlessly added an Echo or an Echo Dot into every room of my house, including the bathrooms. I started in my kitchen, and I just kept adding to another room, and was frustrated when I happened to be in the bathroom and couldn’t ask Alexa what the weather is or something. I think I’m a pioneer in that regard.”

That’s going to be a lot of Echos when Bezos moves into his new digs, a pair of mansions in the Kalorama section of Washington D.C., which Bezos reportedly plans to turn into a single-family home. The property totals 27,000 square feet, and closed for $23 million.

Here’s a picture:

Bezos also shared that one of the reasons Echo and Alexa have been such a success is that Amazon was working on them in secret, with a “couple thousand people,” for almost four years.

Read the full interview over at Billboard.

Additional reporting by Dennis Green.

