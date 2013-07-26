MYSTERIOUS: Amazon CEO Is Working On Secret Hardware Projects In Silicon Valley

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

It looks like Amazon has some more hardware projects up its sleeve.



Brad Stone at Bloomberg Businessweek reports, “[Jeff Bezos is] in Silicon Valley for most of this summer, working with Amazon’s hardware design arm, Lab126, according to a person familiar with the matter who wasn’t authorised to discuss it publicly.”

That’s all we get from Stone, so who knows what Bezos is working on.

There have been reports that Amazon is going to do its own streaming box, similar to the Apple TV. It also has its line of Kindle Fire tablets, and Kindle e-readers. There’s long been talk of Amazon doing its own smartphone to round out the collection.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

