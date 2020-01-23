Jeff Bezos gave Saudi Crown Prince his number at a Hollywood dinner also attended by Kobe Bryant, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Reuters Jeff Bezos.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Jeff Bezos exchanged phone numbers at an April 2018 party in Hollywood, surrounded by other celebrities and CEOs.

Also in attendance at the party were Kobe Bryant, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, Vice co-founder Shane Smith, and former Trump aide Dina Powell, among others.

A UN report published Wednesday alleges that Bezos was hacked by Mohammed months after they exchanged phone numbers. A 2018 Vanity Fair story places Bezos and Mohammed at the party that night.

Before Jeff Bezos’ personal phone was allegedly hacked by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the two men first exchanged numbers at a Hollywood party surrounded by celebrities, politicos, and CEOs.

According to the UN report that accuses Mohammed of carrying out the hack via WhatsApp, Bezos and Mohammed exchanged numbers on April 4, 2018 at a dinner attended by big names. A Vanity Fair story published that week places Bezos and Mohammed at a Hollywood dinner hosted by producer Brian Grazer and his wife, Veronica.

Brian and Veronica Grazer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The couple, along with William Morris Endeavour CEO Ari Emanuel, was reportedly finalising a deal with Mohammed for a $US400 million stake WME.

Also present at the party were NBA star and tech investor Kobe Bryant, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, former Trump aide Dina Powell, and Vice cofounder Shane Smith. Business Insider reached out to representatives for those present, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the UN-commissioned report, published in full by VICE, Bezos and Mohammed exchanged a few messages beginning on April 4.

FTI Consulting A screenshot of the UN-commissioned report, carried out by FTI Consulting.

On May 1, 2018, Bezos reportedly received a video file from Mohammed’s account, which investigators believe may have contained malware that began extracting private information from Bezos’ phone. Shortly after the video file was sent to Bezos on WhatsApp, his phone began transmitting a huge amount of data to an external server, according to the report.

The Saudi government has denied the UN report, while the experts who authored the report have called for “an immediate investigation by US and other relevant authorities.”

