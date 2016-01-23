Jeff Bezos flew on his personal jet to take home the Washington Post reporter detained by Iran

Jeff Bezos flew to Germany on his personal jet and then flew Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post reporter thatwas detained by Iran for 18 months, back to the US, according to media reports.

Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, is also the owner of the Washington Post, which he purchased in 2013.

According to CNN, Bezos had dinner with the Rezaian family on Thursday evening in Germany and the flew Rezaian and his family back to the US on his private jet.

Rezaian is one of several Americans in prison in Iran who were freed last weekend, in a historic prisoner exchange between Iran and the US.

Rezaian, who was the Post’s Tehran bureau chief, had been imprisoned in July 2014 on espionage charges which he denied. After his release a few days ago, he flew to an American military hospital in Germany.

Bezos did not publicly talk about about his role escorting Rezaian home on his jet, but tweeted earlier about the Post’s efforts to free Rezaian.

Believe me, if you’re ever tossed in a foreign prison, you want Fred Ryan and Marty Baron on the team working to get you out. #JasonIsFree

— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 17, 2016

Wheels up and out of Iranian airspace! Jason, Yegi, and Mary aboard. Doug Jehl and Ali Rezaian worked tirelessly on this. #JasonIsFree

— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 17, 2016

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

