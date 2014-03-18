Here's A Picture Of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Eating A Cockroach

The Explorers Club held its 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on Saturday night, offering up all order of insects and wildlife from around the world. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos was in attendance, and he sampled some cooked cockroach:

The Explorers Club, which exists to promote scientific exploration of our planet and beyond, honored Bezos with its Citation of Merit for his efforts in leading the F-1 Engine Search and Recovery Team in 2013. It was a private ocean expedition to find the very engines that carried the Apollo 11 astronauts to the moon in 1969. Bezos and his team successfully recovered the engines from the ocean floor, one mile deeper than the Titanic.

Who better to deliver the award than Buzz Aldrin, one of the original Apollo 11 astronauts himself?

Reuters Left to right: Explorers Club President Alan Nichols, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, astronaut Buzz Aldrin

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

