Here's what Jeff Bezos told us in December about the future of drones in the US

The FAA has released new proposed rules for drone regulation in the United States. Under those rules, Amazon’s Prime Air program would not be allowed to operate. In December at Ignition 2014, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos told Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget that regulation is the biggest roadblock for his company’s future drone plans.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

