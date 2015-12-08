Jeff Bezos suggests sending Donald Trump into space

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos suggested on Monday that Donald Trump should be sent into space after the Republican presidential front-runner attacked his tax “scam” earlier in the day.

Bezos posted his response on Twitter.

“Finally trashed by @realDonaldTrump. Will still reserve him a seat on the Blue Origin rocket,” wrote Bezos, who had only tweeted three times before.

He included a “#sendDonaldtospace” hashtag and a promotional video of a rocket landing from Blue Origin, his private space company.

On Monday morning, Trump fired off a string of tweets criticising Bezos, a fellow billionaire, for supposedly having Amazon use The Washington Post as a “tax shelter” for the company. Bezos bought The Post in 2003.

“The @washingtonpost, which loses a fortune, is owned by @JeffBezos for purposes of keeping taxes down at his no profit company, @amazon,” Trump wrote.

“The @washingtonpost loses money (a deduction) and gives owner @JeffBezos power to screw public on low taxation of @Amazon! Big tax shelter,” he continued. “If @amazon ever had to pay fair taxes, its stock would crash and it would crumble like a paper bag. The @washingtonpost scam is saving it!”

But a number of economic experts and finance reporters said Trump’s accusation made no sense. Trump’s attack was apparently in response to one or more articles in The Post that were critical of his campaign.

View Bezos’ response below:

Finally trashed by @realDonaldTrump. Will still reserve him a seat on the Blue Origin rocket. #sendDonaldtospace https://t.co/9OypFoxZk3

— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 7, 2015

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

